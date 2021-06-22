Football fans gathered in their hundreds in various places in the Netherlands to celebrate Oranje's 3-0 victory against North Macedonia on Monday evening. While the coronavirus measures were ignored in many places, most of the parties happened without incident. In Enschede, the celebration devolved into a brawl.

Some 200 Oranje fans gathered on the roundabout on Knalhutteweg and Broekheurne-Ring to celebrate the Dutch team's victory, Hart van Nederland reported. Many police officers were deployed to keep an eye on the situation. People sang and danced and lit fireworks. The police intervened when around 20 people started a brawl. All revellers were sent home.

Feest na winst Oranje, vechtpartij op rotonde in Enschede.https://t.co/p7rM50rfkA



Op verschillende plekken in het land hebben Oranjefans de winst gevierd van het Nederlands elftal op Noord-Macedonië. In Apeldoorn waren ongeveer duizend uitgedoste mensen bij een rotonde... pic.twitter.com/5h4S6ZrCt2 — NL Nieuws (@NieuwsNu123) June 21, 2021

In Apeldoorn, football fans gathered on the Oranje-roundabout. Here too was singing, dancing and fireworks, with many police officers keeping an eye on things. The party ended with no major incidents.

Dit keer vol met kinderen op de rotonde pic.twitter.com/CA4Axd5seC — jp67fotografie (@joshua_josprijs) June 21, 2021

In Nijkerk, hundreds of young people gathered on Corlaer in the Arena Park to celebrate the Oranje victory. In Klazienaveen, football fans celebrated on the roundabout in the center of the Drenthe town. In Bunschoten-Spakenburg, fans celebrated on the roundabout on Westsingel-Blauwe Rieger. About 800 fans were at this party, including many young people, an eyewitness told Hart van Nederland.