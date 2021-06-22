The Netherlands rounded off their final group game in Euro 2020 Group C by defeating North Macedonia 3-0 in Amsterdam. “Sometimes we were too easy going,” said captain Georginio Wijnaldum after the match.

“Today we played against North Macedonia where you don’t really come into many problems,” Wijnaldum continued. “But that could happen in other matches.”

Wijnaldum wasn’t the only Dutch player critical of the Oranje's performance. “Three goals isn’t bad, but it should have been more,” said Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. “We were very sloppy in the first 25 minutes. If you keep losing the ball time after time in the early stages of the game, then you never get a grip on the match. That must be better.”

Manager Frank de Boer held the same view as his players, “I think that the play today was a bit all over the place. Against Ukraine we were very good, but we did more poorly today. But I am more positive for the next game.”

The Netherlands can look back upon a successful Group C to begin their Euros campaign, following up wins over Ukraine (3-2) and Austria (2-0) with a comprehensive 3-0 win over North Macedonia. Memphis Depay opened the scoring before two strikes from Wijnaldum led to a more comfortable scoreline.

Having topped the group, Oranje will next play a third-placed team from either Group D, E or F in the

last sixteen. One selection headache for De Boer will be whether he sticks with PSV striker Donyell Malen in the next game following an impressive performance beside Depay. Wolfsburg’s Wout Weghorst started the previous two matches.

On this matter, de Boer commented, “You’re trying combinations: Donyell and Memphis for example. We will see [whether he starts the next game], it depends on the opponent. I am making choices for the best team, not for the best players.”

Memphis Depay was also asked for his opinion: “We don’t often play together, but whenever we recovered the ball, we were so threatening in deep areas. That may have been because we were facing North Macedonia, but we found each other well. He has his assist and I do too. Whether it happens next time? That is up to the manager. Against Georgia, Wout and I also combined. He is standing on two goals in three matches, so he has an important advantage. Whatever happens is up to the manager. I'm not interfering with that.”