A man was stabbed to death on the street in Appingedam, Groningen, on Sunday night. A suspect was arrested some time later, the Groningen police said on Twitter.

The stabbing happened on Placiusstraat at around 10:50 p.m. First responders found the critically injured man on the street. Their attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail and he died at the scene.

So far nothing is known about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, or whether victim and suspect knew each other. The police are investigating. The suspect is in custody for questioning.