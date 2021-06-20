After missing out for two years, the Pinkpop festival will return again in 2022. So far, Pearl Jam, Nothing But Thieves and most recently, Metallica, have confirmed they will be playing at the festival next summer. Unfortunately, the Red Hot Chili Peppers who had initially confirmed for Pinkpop 2020 will not be performing next year.

The last time Metallica performed was in 2014 during one of the most turbulent editions of the festival. A weather alert was issued earlier that day in Limburg for thunderstorms. Yet, the weather only added to the exthatic atmosphere, allowing for Metallica to close in a grandiose way. Metallica is set to release their eleventh studio album in 2021.

The festival editions in 2020 and 2021 sadly had to be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. Tickets from 2020 and 2021 will remain valid for the 51st edition of Pinkpop, next year. The last Pinkpop festival in 2019 attracted a record 80,500 visitors with acts such as Fleetwood Mac, The Cure and Mumford and Sons.

Pinkpop 2022 will be held at the Megaland Landgraaf in Limburg on June 17, 18 and 19. Ticket sales will begin on October 2 at 10 a.m. on www.ticketmaster.nl. Tickets bought in the previous years can also be exchanged for vouchers before October 2.