It is a realistic scenario that the coronavirus will flare up again in Fall, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer. The Cabinet can, therefore, not exclude the possibility of a new lockdown.

"What exactly will happen in Fall, which restrictions will be needed to ward off a fourth wave, we cannot say yet for certain", De Jonge stated during a press conference on Friday. "Mutations remain a risk, especially if they are more resistant to vaccines."

The development of the coronavirus crisis depends on multiple factors, according to De Jonge, such as if a new coronavirus mutation gains ground in the Netherlands. Coronavirus mutations may be immune to current Covid-19 vaccines.

According to an estimate by the RIVM, the delta coronavirus variant is responsible for 10 percent of all positive coronavirus tests. This variant is said to be slightly more infectious than the coronavirus variants that have circulated in the Netherlands up until now. Currently, around 90 percent of infections can be traced back to the alpha variant.

Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said it is too soon to completely let go of the 1.5-meter distance rule. "We know that if we release this measure too soon, the chance of the virus spreading increases. Many people still need to be vaccinated and there is uncertainty about the delta variant."

De Jonge stated that any spike in cases should be contained as quickly as possible. Testing capacity will, therefore, be maintained until February 2022. Contact tracing by the GGD will also remain largely in place. "If local outbreaks occur then you have to jump on them which should, in any case, include restrictions for that specific region", Rutte said. This way the Cabinet hopes to prevent a large outbreak from occurring.