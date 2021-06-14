Parties in the Tweede Kamer said they want more space for festivals, fairs and other cultural activities to resume, RTL Nieuws reported. A motion by VVD MP Pim van Strien, supported by D66 and CDA, called on the Cabinet to ensure permits for these events are issued more quickly.

The sectors were decimated by public restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus last summer. "If the coronavirus figures continue to go well, it could turn out to be a very nice summer," says Van Strien. "Permits should not be a problem; That's why I want permits to be granted faster and easier this summer so that we can finally get the most out of all that."

The Cabinet must consult with the provinces and municipalities to speed up the permit application, the initiator of the proposal stated. Last Friday, the Cabinet announced that events will be able to resume at full capacity from June 30.

In order to attend the events, people must be able to demonstrate proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test. Attendees will not be required to maintain 1.5 meters of distance from each other, the government announced.

Municipalities are particularly concerned about reopening. If too many events are allowed too quickly, untenable situations can arise in municipalities, they find. Mayors in the Security Council have previously also expressed their concerns about problems that could occur if reopening is done too fast.

Tweede Kamer will discuss on Wednesday the situation in the cultural sector amid the crisis with Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven of Education and Culture.