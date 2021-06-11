All events in the Netherlands will be permitted to open up to 100 percent capacity starting on June 30 provided organizers only allow people to enter if they can show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test. Attendees will not be required to maintain 1.5 meters of distance from each other, the Cabinet announced on Friday.

The decision was made based on decreasing coronavirus infection figures, the falling rate of infection, and the quickening uptake of Covid-19 vaccines. However, the entire country was still categorized by the European Union as being at a heightened risk for infection, with over 200 people per capita testing positive over the past two weeks.

Only events lasting a maximum of 24 hours will be allowed during the first four weeks, but it can include an overnight stay. During that initial period, the only limit on attendance is 25 thousand visitors per day. Anyone opting to provide a negative result will have to take their coronavirus test no more than 40 hours before entering their event.

Multi-day festivals will be allowed to begin at full capacity from July 29. Interim testing may also be required, but a practical solution has not yet been worked out, the Cabinet said.

Bars, restaurants, museums could throw the doors open on June 30

Additionally, if the Cabinet decides to move forward with step four of its lockdown easing plan, bars, restaurants, cultural institutions, trade shows, and professional sports competitions will also be allowed to open their doors to maximum capacity. This would also take effect on June 30.

It would also require these places to use admission tickets based on vaccinations and negative coronavirus tests if they want to open to full capacity and without the 1.5 meter social distancing requirement.

Locations that do not want to work with admission tickets will likely be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity provided they can ensure 1.5 meters of social distancing per group.

A formal decision about step four will be announced on June 22 during a press conference.