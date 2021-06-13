Two graduating secondary school students died on Friday after falling from a rooftop in Amsterdam. The students, a male and a female, had just learned they successfully completed their studies at the St. Nicolaaslyceum on Beethovenplein in Amsterdam-Zuid.

"We also know nothing more other than the two students fell from a roof terrace on Friday and died as a reuslt", a school representative said to NL Times. "It is correct that two students from 5 HAVO had heard on Thursday they had passed their exams."

Sources said the students celebrated the accomplishment on Thursday with a group of classmates and students from another graduating group at the school. The two victims split off from the group at one point, and are believed to have fallen from the roof of a building early Friday morning. Some of the students first learned of the tragedy over the weekend.

“Staff, students and parents from the St. Nicolaaslyceum are deeply shocked and saddened. Tomorrow we will have the students from the graduating classes get together to share their sadness”, the school representative said.

Additionally, the school day will begin for all students with time to reflect on the tragic incident during the first lesson. The school also made space for a silent room where students can receive mental henthal support to manage the loss.

Police confirmed some details of the incident to NL Times, but would not respond to questions about whether the victims were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. They also would not say if there was an ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.

A police spokesperson said more information about the case would be released on Monday.