A subway passenger was injured on Saturday night at the metro station in Rokin in downtown Amsterdam when his leg got stuck between the subway and the platform.

Emergency services were alerted around 11:15 p.m. Several emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, a trauma team and the police arrived at the scene to free the man.

According to bystander, the accident occurred when the man got off the metro 52, AT5 reported.

The fire brigade was able to release the man by using air cushions to push away the metro. On Facebook, police assured that the man was in a stable condition.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Public transport service was briefly halted at Rokin. Shortly after midnight, metro 52 was able to pass through Rokin again, the GVB announced on Twitter.