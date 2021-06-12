Police intervened in a large party in the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam on Saturday morning around 12:45 a.m. Between 500 to 700 people were present at the illegal gathering, the ANP reported. Two 16-year-old boys from Rotterdam were taken into custody.

“It was way too crowded there”, a police spokesperson said. “Many people left the area when police arrived. A number of people also stayed and threw glass and other items at police.”

The riot squad was called to bring the situation under control. “Police horses were also deployed to the Kralingse Plaslaan. The two 16-year-olds were arrested there", the spokesperson said.

The suspects were held for insulting police officers and public violence. The teenagers were picked up that same night by their parents and had to report again to the police station on Saturday morning.