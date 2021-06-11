The Dutch men’s field hockey team qualified for the final of the EuroHockey Nations Championship hosted in Amstelveen. The Dutch managed to defeat reigning European champions Belgium following a thrilling penalty shootout on Thursday.

The score after regular time at Wagener Stadium was 2-2. The Dutch managed to take away the victory with a 3-1 successful shootout. Jorrit Croon scored the decisive shot.

Both teams were off to a slow start in a game played in front of 3,000 spectators. The first goal was scored in the third quarter only by Belgium’s Nicolas De Kerpel. The Netherlands equalized in the 52th minute via Van Ass. Just one minute later, Belgium took the lead again through Alexander Hendrickx. Jip Janssen secured the penalty series for the Dutch in the 56th minute.

On Saturday, the Dutch team will face Germany in the final game. Germany previously defeated England 3-2 to secure their spot in the final. The Netherlands previously drew 2-2 with Germany in the group stage, failing to utilize the 2-0 lead.

The European Championship is the last preparation tournament for players soon heading to Tokyo for the Olympics. The Dutch will then again take on Belgium in their group stage opening game on July 24.