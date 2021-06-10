From June 23, vaccinated people in the Netherlands will no longer have to show a negative Covid-19 test to access attractions or attend events. From that day, the CoronaCheck app will show vaccination certificates, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said to parliament.

Currently the app can only show that the user recently tested negative for Covid-19. Eventually, it must also show whether the user has been vaccinated against the disease, or recently recovered from Covid-19 and therefore has immunity.

According to De Jonge, the vaccination certificate will be added from June 23. But whether this will immediately be usable for all vaccinated Netherlands residents, remains to be seen. Public health institute RIVM is still struggling with a backlog in getting all vaccinations on its central database, which the app will also use.

The app is intended to make things like attending football matches, going to festivals, and even traveling abroad easier. For privacy reasons, the app will only show the user's date of birth and initials.