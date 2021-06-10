85 percent of Netherlands residents are looking forward to a time with no more coronavirus restrictions. The measure they're most eager to ditch, is wearing face masks - two thirds are excited to get rid of the masks, I&O Research found in its monthly survey on the coronavirus measures, NOS reports.

When it comes to excitement level, no more masks was closely followed by restaurant visits (65 percent), holidaying abroad (59 percent), and hugging other people (52 percent). Young people up to the age of 25 are also excited about holidaying abroad again, but the rest of their list looks a bit different. They are also looking forward to attending concerts, festivals, and theater.

"There is a feeling of liberation among the population now that infection rates have fallen so sharply and the lockdown is being phased out," researcher Peter Kanne said to NOS. "The Dutch support the current relaxation, want even more relaxation, and adhere less and less to the measures. They can't wait to be able to live normally again, without obstacles."

Compliance with social distancing fell from 94 percent in January to 69 percent now, and only 38 percent of Netherlands residents are still frequently wearing a face mask outside their home, compared to 67 percent in January. 47 percent think that more measures can already be relaxed, and 18 percent think all measures should be scrapped immediately.