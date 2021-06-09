Dutch parents see a great need for more affordable childcare. A survey by trade union FNV and the Foundation for Working Parents showed that 67% of parents in the Netherlands want free childcare or to pay a steeply reduced fee.

One in three parents indicated that they would work more hours if daycare was free. 64% indicate that free childcare would unburden them, and more than half would purchase more childcare services if they cost less money. The survey included responses from 879 parents in total.

About 59% think childcare is too expensive and 66% of parents think the current system of childcare allowance and municipal contributions is too complicated. Additionally, 40% perceive the Tax and Customs Administration as a barrier when applying for childcare allowance.

“The current organization of childcare is a barrier for parents to work more hours and contributes to the fact that three-quarters of women work part-time and are not economically independent,“ said FNV executive director Judy Hoffman.

“Childcare must therefore be organized differently and must be a prominent subject in the [Cabinet] formation,“ she concluded.

The FNV previously said they wanted childcare to be available for free to any parent that wants to take advantage of it. They said it was the government's best possible response to the child benefits ethnic profiling abuses at the country's tax office. "All employees will benefit from this. No more witch hunts for suspected fraudsters, who are not aware of any harm," said FNV vice president Tuur Elzinga.

The surveyed parents were also largely satisfied with the quality of childcare. Only 3% think the quality is insufficient. Moreover, 87% of parents consider childcare important for the development of children.

The study also found that more than half of the parents are positive about more cooperation between schools and childcare.