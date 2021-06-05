Starting on Saturday people over the age of 60 who did not want to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine can reapply for a Covid vaccination appointment with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Health minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Tuesday that anyone above 60 who refused the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive a repeat call with another Covid-19 vaccine. Originally, the Cabinet maintained they would send out a repeat call because it would further complicate the vaccination program.

In April, the Dutch Health Council advised the vaccine should no longer be administered to people under the age of 60, due to side effects, such as blood clotting, mainly occurring in this age group. The AstraZeneca vaccine continued to be administered to people above 60, yet many were distrustful of the vaccine.

A petition to allow residents in the Netherlands to receive a different vaccine received over 17 thousand signatures.

Starting on Saturday, people over 90 who have not yet responded to the vaccination invitation will also receive a second invitation. People in their 70s who have not yet had an injection will receive a letter by mid-June. At the end of June, people between the ages of 65- to 69-years who have not yet been vaccinateed will get an invitation.