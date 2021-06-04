The vast majority of Netherlands residents do not doubt that climate change is a man-made problem that will have major consequences for future generations. But only a small percentage of the population is taking steps to change this, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday.

About 75 percent of Netherlands residents, aged 18 and older, are concerned about the consequences of climate change for future generations. 60 percent believe that humans are the main or even the only cause of climate change. Only 6 percent of the Dutch population do not believe or doubt that climate change exists.

More than half of Netherlands residents want to use less oil and natural gas, and 10 percent want the Netherlands to completely stop using those fossil fuels. 83 percent want to use solar energy more, 73 percent think the wind should be used more to generate power.

But where most Netherlands residents support transitioning away from fossil fuels, they feel differently when they are personally affected. 71 percent of the population are for the construction of more wind turbines in the Netherlands, for example. But only 21 percent are willing to have wind turbines built in their neighborhood.

Netherlands residents are also not taking steps to reduce their own footprints on a large scale. About 16 percent of motorists sometimes leave the car standing to contribute to a better climate. 2 percent of households seriously intend to buy an electric car. And only 5 percent cut meat out of their diets.