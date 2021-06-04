With the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands steadily improving, the government decided to implement the third step in its lockdown exit plan a few days early. From Saturday, most places in the Netherlands will be open again, subject to some conditions. The government also decided to allow "coronavirus access passes" with which people who have been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 can do somewhat more.

The basic rules of avoiding crowds, wearing face masks in indoor public places, regularly washing your hands, and getting tested for Covid-19 if you have symptoms, remain in place. People are also urged to work from home if possible.

Visitors at home and group sizes

From Saturday, Netherlands residents will be allowed to get up to four visitors at home per day. Kids under the age of 12 do not count towards this advised limit.

Maximum group sizes outside is four people - you can be outside with three other people. Keep 1.5 meters away from people outside your household or family. Children up to and including 12 years of age do not count towards the limit.

Work

The advice remains to work from home if at all possible

Meetings of internal teams is allowed for things like training, education, and development

Arts and culture

Museums and monuments can open again, with some restrictions. Museums are allowed one visitor per 10 m 2 .

. Cinemas, art houses, pop venues, theaters can open as long as they use reservations, health checks, and fixed seats. Reservations can be made for up to four people, excluding kids aged 12 and under and people from the same household.

There is a limit of 50 visitors at 1.5 meters distance from each other per room or hall. Large halls with 1,000 or more fixed seats can have up to 250 visitors maintaining social distancing.

People of all ages can again participate in arts and culture groups. This means, for example, that an orchestra can rehearse together. Social distancing is strongly advised, but not necessary if it proves impossible. There may be no more than 50 people per room, exluding the teacher or instructor. No audience is allowed.

Recreation

Amusement parks and zoos are allowed to open their indoor spaces and enclosures again

Casinos and game locations, saunas, and wellness centers can reopen. They're allowed one visitor per 10 square meters, or a maximum of 50 visitors keeping 1.5 meters apart.

Reservations, registration and health checks are required. A reservation can be made for up to 4 people from different households, excluding children aged 12 and under

Visitors must wear a face mask inside

Sports

Adults will be allowed to exercise in groups of up to 50 people, without keeping 1.5 meters apart if this is necessary for the exercise

Young people and children don't have to maintain social distancing while exercising

Youth sports matches for kids up to and including 17 years of age are allowed, without spectators

Athletes aged 18 or older can't play matches yet, but friendly matches between players of the same club are allowed

Sports clubs can open their changing rooms, showers and saunas

Sports canteens are allowed to reopen

Reservations and a health check are mandatory

People must wear face masks inside, but can remove these during exercise

Catering establishments

Restaurants and pubs are allowed to open between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

A fixed seat at a table is mandatory. Sitting at the bar is not allowed

Up to four people can sit at a table keeping 1.5 meters apart. This limit does not apply to children up to age 12 and people from the same household

There can be up to 50 people per room maintaining social distancing, excluding staff. This also applies to terraces

Restaurants and eateries can have up to two shifts per evening per table

Self service is not allowed

Entertainment, like live performances or screens for sports matches, is not allowed

Reservation, health check, and fixed seat are required

No alcoholic beverages may be sold between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., up from 8:00 p.m.

Collections at coffee shops are allowed until 10:00 p.m., instead of 8:00 p.m.

Retail

All stores can open according to their regular opening hours, including for night shopping

Stores are allowed one customer per 10 square meters

Coronavirus access pass

From Saturday, catering establishments, cultural institutions, and organizers of professional sports matches can choose to make use of compulsory coronavirus access passes. This means they can open their doors to more people, provided that their visitors have been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 and therefore have immunity. Businesses who use these passes can allow as many visitors as can fit into their venue while maintaining social distancing.

Access passes can also be used for events, as long as they have fixed seats and attendees maintain social distancing. Events are still subject to local regulations, such as a permit.