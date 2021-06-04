The Dutch Safety Board warned airlines to carefully check planes that have been grounded for a long time during the coronavirus lockdowns before using them again. In the past period, two airliners encountered problems with altitude and speed indications immediately after takeoff. In both cases, it was the plane's first use after a long period of being grounded, RTL Nieuws reports.

The airlines involved were Transavia and TUI Fly. In one case, a cover was not removed. And in the other, some wires were not properly connected. In both cases, this resulted in the plane giving incorrect altitude and speed information.

Both planes were able to return to the airport safely, but that was partly due to good weather conditions and pilots having good visibility. Similar technical problems can cause a plane crash in different conditions, the Dutch Safety Board warned.

The Safety Board therefore advised airlines to their grounded planes a proper inspection before using them again.