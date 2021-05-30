A wolf in Friesland died after being hit by a car on the N381 near Appelscha on Friday.

It was the first time a wolf was killed in a car accident in the province, the Friesch Dagblad reported. “All signs point this to be the first wolf that was killed in Friesland”, a spokesperson for the Province of Friesland said.

The wolf had been a young male, according to Kim van Brenk from the environmental protection agency, BIJ12. It has not yet been determined where the wolf came from or to which pack he belonged.

The driver called police after he made contact with the wolf. The provincial water management team then arrived to remove the wolf from the road.

He will now be transported to the veterinary department of the University of Utrecht where an autopsy will be conducted. The results will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

In the past months, there has been an increasing number of wolf sightings in Friesland. At the beginning of the year, a wolf was spotted on a wildlife camera in De Alde Feanen. A few weeks after a family of wolves was detected in the area of Katlijk.