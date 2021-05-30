As of Sunday, Germany regards the Netherlands as an ordinary risk area, RTV Noord reported. This means that a rapid coronavirus test is not necessary anymore for a trip to Germany that lasts less than 48 hours.

Director of the Ems Dollard Region, Karel Groen, was happy with the loosening of restrictions. “This is good news. I see it as a credit to the vaccination program which has really picked up steam. As a result, there have been far fewer hospital admissions.”

Germany had the Netherlands marked as high-risk since April 6. That meant that travelers from the Netherlands had to present a negative rapid test no older than 72 hours at the border.

For cross-border workers, this meant they had to be tested twice a week at testing centers set up specifically for this purpose. “It affected everyone who wanted to cross the border. From family visits to people who have a job in Germany. A lot of testing had to be done but fortunately, the opportunity for that was offered.

The Dutch government still has Germany classed under code ‘orange’ which means that travel is only permitted if strictly necessary. A quarantine obligation applies to travelers coming from Germany. There are several exceptions to the quarantine mandate, such as people who work across the border and family visits.