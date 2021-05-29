Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, urged catering staff to perform two self-tests per week before a shift during a press conference on Friday. The trade association, Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) who represents hospitality businesses in the Netherlands supported Rutte’s call.

It is not yet clear who will have come up for the costs of the tests. “The further details still need to be discussed”, chairman of the KHN, Rober Willemsen, said according to NU.nl.

“I am happy that next Saturday we will have more space, although it is disappointing there will not be further relaxations for terraces. Especially with the European Championship approaching”, Willemsen stated.

Entertainment in the catering industry is still prohibited. "Unfortunately, we really have to ban video screens at cafes during the European Championship. People also have to be careful at home. We have seen that if too many people come together, it will lead to more infections," Rutte stated.

On Friday, Rutte and Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, announced that coronavirus will be loosened as of June 5. This means that restaurants, cafes and bars can receive up to 50 guests inside, as long as, it remains possible to keep 1.5 meters distance. A maximum of four people from different households are permitted per table.

Catering businesses are also allowed to extend their opening hours until 10 p.m. two hours longer than was previously possible.