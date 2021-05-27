About two-thirds of the Dutch population over the age of sixteen said they were willing to get a Covid-19 jab, research by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) showed. Additionally, 4% of the population had already received their coronavirus jab at the time when the study took place, bringing the overall willingness up to 71%.

The research was conducted among 2,000 people during the first three months of the year. In the study, 14 percent of the people indicated that they were not willing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot. 15 percent of those polled stated a neutral opinion.

Willingness to get vaccinated against the disease appeared to increase with age and level of education. Among people aged between 16 and 30, about 64% said they were planning to get vaccinated or have already had an injection. This percentage gradually increased by age groups and was the highest among people the age of 75 at 81%.

Furthermore, among people over 25 with higher vocational education or university education, a higher percentage was willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The study showed 77% of highly educated people had a positive attitude towards vaccination compared to 69% of those with an intermediate level of education. Among those who received lower education, the interest was almost as big at 68%.

The recent research done by CBS saw no significant difference in the attitude based on gender, with 72% of men and 70% of women expressing a positive opinion on Covid-19 jabs.

Another survey carried out by public health agency RIVM showed that the willingness to get a vaccine varied greatly between the jabs of different producers. Pfizer and Moderna scored the best, with 81% and 74% of people respectively saying they would accept an invitation to receive these jabs. In the case of the Janssen vaccine, that was 66%.

AstraZeneca saw the lowest level of trust at 53%.