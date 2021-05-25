Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 123 patients with Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, including 18 intensive care admits. That brought the seven day average down to 146, more than 53 percent below the third wave peak set on April 22, data from the LCPS showed.

The moving average dropped by ten percent over the past week. The ICU daily average of 23 has also fallen by about a quarter.

Hospitals had 1,681 patients with the coronavirus disease in treatment on Tuesday, down 1 percent in a day. It was the eighth straight decrease reported by the LCPS. The total has fallen 22 percent in a week.

There were 579 patients in intensive care units, down 19 in a day after accounting for admissions, deaths and discharges. That was the lowest reported since March 19, nearly ten weeks ago. Another 1,102 were being treated outside of the ICUs, a net increase of five.

The RIVM also reported on Tuesday that another 2,531 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. That brought the seven-day average down to 3,644, the lowest since the winter storms in mid-February.

The three cities with the most new infections have seen their daily averages fall by between 15 and 30 percent over the past week. Rotterdam had 157 newly infected residents, far below its average of 230. Amsterdam registered 120 more infections, below the average of 154, while The Hague's 79 infections were far below the daily average of 122.

People in the Netherlands have tested for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,631,384 times. Over 8.5 million vaccinations have been given to date.