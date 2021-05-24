The GGD vaccination centers in the Netherlands began administering Covid-19 vaccines to homeless people and others temporarily displaced on Monday, NOS reported. Vaccines will be mostly given out in community shelters or by mobile vaccination units.

The regional branches of the health service are said to be taking a different approach to vaccinating the country's 60,000 homeless residents. According to the GGD, the days when vaccinations will take place will vary between cities. Moreover, the type of facility where doses will be administered may also differ per region.

Some 25,000 homeless people have already been invited to receive the jab. The rest of them will receive an invitation to book an appointment in the upcoming period. Over the next few weeks, the GGD branches will continue to work with municipalities on mapping homeless people who may still be out of sight or unknown to authorities.

The 15 regions where homeless people will be vaccinated are Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Haaglanden, Flevoland, Zaanstreek Waterland, Groningen, Brabant-Zuidooost, Hollands Midden, Zuid-Limburg, Drenthe, Zuid-Holland-Zuid, IJsselland, Hollands Noorden and Noord Limburg.