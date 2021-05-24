Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he wants flag carrier airline KLM to stop using Belarusian airspace after authorities there ordered a Ryanair flight to land under the pretense of a bomb threat as a means to arrest an opposition journalist. Rutte spoke to reporters in Brussels before the opening of a summit of European leaders, with the situation in Belarus a key topic of conversation among the 27 leaders of the European Union.

The Ryanair flight from Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania was over Belarus when the flight crew was notified that there was a report of a bomb threat made against the plane. Belarus scrambled a fighter jet to escort the passenger jet to Minsk. Once on the ground, passengers were taken off the flight and opposition activist Roman Protasevich was arrested. He has been living in Lithuania, and was on vacation in Greece.

Rutte called for an international investigation, and European sanctions against Belarus. “It is clear to us that the Belarusian authorities are very unreliable in the management of the airspace,” Rutte said on Monday evening. “Saying that there is a bomb on board to land a plane is dangerous.”

Earlier in the day, KLM said that it had completed a risk assessment and would continue with its normal operations. At the time of publication, the airline had not responded publicly to what Rutte said, but a statement was expected over the course of the evening. The airline uses routes over the northeastern European country for flights to and from South Asia and Southeast Asia. Flights between Amsterdam and either Kyiv or Moscow travel just along the border of Belarus.

Rutte said that he cannot force airlines like KLM, or its subsidiary Transavia, to avoid Belarusian airspace. He said he would definitely press the issue with them. French president Emmanuel Macron was also considering banning French aircraft from flying over the country.

The Dutch State owns 9.34 percent of parent company Air France - KLM. The French government owns a 28.6 percent stake.

The Netherlands is not alone in calling for airlines to abandon Belarusian airspace. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and Sweden have all done the same. The United Kingdom has also banned Belavia from landing planes in the UK, a move which Dutch politician Sjoerd Sjoersma also suggested for the Netherlands.