Police in Amsterdam discovered heavy weapons and explosives in a storage room of an apartment complex on Wednesday night, NOS reported. The weapons were found in the same complex where a suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Ayla Mintjes was arrested earlier on Wednesday.

Mintjes was likely killed by mistake on May 16, authorities claimed. She was sitting in her car when she was shot by an unidentified person. Ayla managed to drive herself to the hospital but ended up dying of her injuries.

Residents of the apartment complex with eight houses were temporarily transferred to safe accommodation.

Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, ordered the apartment where the stash was discovered closed off for the following three months. Authorities discovered various types of explosives, automatic assault rifles, small firearms and ammunition in the storage room.

Residents have since been able to return to their homes but many feel unsafe. Some said they have plans to move elsewhere.

On March 28, a communal porch was damaged by explosives. Two days later, an explosive device attached to the balcony detonated. Police have said they suspect the attacks are related to tensions in crime circles.