Dutch singer Duncan Laurence, the reigning Eurovision champion, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed. The singer will not be able to perform live during the event's final event scheduled for Saturday in Rotterdam.

"Duncan has mild symptoms. Because of the 7-day minimum isolation period, Duncan will not be able to perform live in the Ahoy venue in Rotterdam, but will still feature in the show in a different form," EBU stated.

The 27-year-old singer previously tested negative at the Eurovision Test Pavilion on Monday. That granted him admission to the venue during the first semi-final event, where he was featured as an interval act, according to the organization.

He experienced mild symptoms of the SARS‑CoV‑2 infection on Wednesday. He later tested positive for the infection with a rapid antigen test.

"Duncan is very disappointed, he has been looking forward to this for two years. We are very happy that he will still be seen in the final on Saturday, May 22," the singer’s management team said.

"We are heartbroken for Duncan Laurence and wish him a speedy recovery," Eurovision Executive Producer Sietse Bakker said on Twitter.

A member of the group Daði & Gagnamagnið, the Icelandic entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, previously also tested positive for coronavirus. The band announced they would use a pre-recorded version of their performance instead of singing live in Ahoy.

17 countries are set to participate in the second semi-final event of the contest on Thursday from 9 p.m., ten of which will advance to Saturday’s final.