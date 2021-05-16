Travelers who book a cruise must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to embarking with several companies including Carnival, Crystal Cruises, Disney and Holland America Line (HAL).

Larger cruise companies currently organize trips only for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. A negative PCR test alone is not sufficient to grant access. “This is mainly due to official regulations and the uncertain situation”, Nico Bleichrodt from the HAL said to De Telegraaf.

"In addition to the mandatory vaccination, guests must have tested negative for COVID-19 and their temperature will be measured at the terminal before embarkation," Crystal Cruises wrote in a statement earlier this year.

Those wanting to travel with the Regent Seven Seas Cruises will also have to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure. Face masks and social distancing on board will also be common.

The cruise ship companies have also indicated they require their entire staff to receive vaccine shots they are readily available.

In many sectors, a vaccination obligation has not been introduced because it excludes people who are not willing to get vaccinated. When it comes to cruise ships, multiple countries insisted on introducing such a policy.

They want to guarantee that an outbreak of the coronavirus does not occur on high seas which would lead to problems regarding where the ship is allowed to dock.

Norwegian Cruise Lines said that the vaccination obligation has not deterred many travelers. According to the cruise ship company, all of their scheduled cruises are completely sold out. Cruise ship passengers are often older meaning that they are likely to have already received the vaccine.