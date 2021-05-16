More than half of parents in the Netherlands would like to have their child receive a vaccine against Covid-19 as soon as it is possible. This was shown in a study by Hart van Nederland amongst three thousand people where 59 percent said they would support a coronavirus vaccination for their offspring.

According to the study, 34 percent of respondents said they do not see the point in vaccinating children because they rarely get sick from contracting the coronavirus. They also claimed that the chance of transmission is very small.

The discussion surrounding coronavirus vaccinations for children sparked up this week after the United States approved the vaccine this week for children above the age of 12. Germany and France are considering following suit.

A study with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the US showed that side effects for adolescents above the aged of 12 were consistent with side effects for teenagers 16 and older. Pfizer/BioNTech have now began investigating if the jab is also safe for children between 2- and 11-years old.

A coronavirus vaccine for children would be necessary for children with a medical pre-condition or who are living with vulnerable relatives.

“There are families who have been home for year, even if a vulnerable parent has been vaccinated. In that case, it is better to vaccinate the entire family, so children can go outside and see their friends again without worry”, epidemiologist, Patricia Bruijning said to Hart van Nederland.

Covid-19 vaccines in the Netherlands are already available for vulnerable 16- and 17-year-olds. “There are also young children with asthma and other vulnerable children who are more susceptible to the coronavirus. They should also get an injection”, Bruijning pointed out.

In the Netherlands, Covid-19 vaccines for adolescents above the age of 12 are still being tested. On Friday the epidemiologist from the UMC Utrecht said that more research needs to be conducted to determine the safety of a coronavirus vaccine for adolescents. Bruijning did, however, say, “If the results are good, then they too can get their turn soon.”