An illegal party in Deventer with some 250 attendees in violation of coronavirus measures was broken up at around 1 a.m. on Friday. Two party-goers were arrested for throwing a beer bottle at a police car, Nu.nl reported.

The police received a number of noise complaints during Thursday night and early Friday morning, and sent several officers to the Wellekade in the center of Deventer. There, they found about a group of 250 people partying.

The people were first asked to put an end to the party and go home, but they refused. At around midnight, Deventer Mayor Ron König issued an emergency order to clear the area, after which dozens of officers, including dogs, combed the neighborhood and sent people home.

One of the departing partygoers threw a beer bottle from a scooter at a police car. The police then jammed against the scooter, slightly injuring the driver and another person on it. Both people on the scooter were arrested.

Thousands of supporters of the Deventer team Go Ahead Eagles also gathered on Wednesday evening to celebrate the victory of their team against Excelsior, which secured a promotion out of the Eerste Divisie and into the top Eredivisie football league. Coronavirus measures were largely disobeyed that day too by fans who chanted slogans and sang. The police who were present with several vehicles did not intervene but tried to prevent the party from spreading to other locations.

Deventer’s mayor said he was aware that many residents were thrilled with the promotion of the city’s biggest club to the Eredivisie, the tier-one football competition in the country, but urged against more large gatherings and parties.

"We can’t keep going with parties," he emphasized.