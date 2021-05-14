Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a code yellow weather warning for the three southernmost provinces of the country due to dense fog, causing visibility to be less than 200 meters. The dense fog can lead to dangerous road conditions, but is expected to dissipate during the first half of the morning.

Over the course of the day, the chance of rain will also increase in the south, potentially with thunderstorms. There may be brief periods of sunny weather in the south after the morning. The central provinces of the country will also see cloudy weather and showers off and on, with a moderate northwest wind.

The temperature will be 14 to 17 degrees throughout the country on Friday. The weather will drop about ten degrees into the overnight hours, reaching as low as four degrees in Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen. Fog can also develop in those regions.

Scattered showers are also expected on Saturday. During the day, the clouds will continue to dominate and showers occur mainly in the afternoon and evening, in the east and north possibly with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will range from 12° C along the coast to 16° C in the (north) east with a moderate southwest wind.