A warehouse used by recycling company Omrin in Leeuwarden was largely destroyed in a major fire that was sparked late Wednesday night. No one was injured during the fire which was brought under control at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Omrop Fryslân reported.

The fire started in a paper storage facility located between 50 to 100 meters from the main company building on Greunsweg. Fire brigades across Friesland had to be called in to help combat the fire. Shortly after midnight, firefighters partially opened the shed with a crane to make it easier to reach the source of the fire. Two aerial platforms were also deployed to fight the fire.

The security guard who was present at the location when the fire started was able to leave the building on time. The smell of smoke was noticeable across the city following the fire.

An NL Alert was issued in Leeuwarden overnight, warning people in the area to stay inside and keep windows, doors, and ventilation closed. The alert was canceled at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. The fire brigade indicated that it would still be present for damping down the rubble and extinguishing flare ups throughout the morning.