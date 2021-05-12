Football club Ajax announced their plan to melt the championship dish and give a piece of it to all 42,000 season-ticket holders who stayed with the team during the coronavirus pandemic.

Piece of victory

Piece of history

Piece of Ajax



Literally. For you. 🎖#XXXV pic.twitter.com/Bllbh9M4tA — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 12, 2021

“After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship,” said chief executive Edwin van der Sar, the club stated on their website.

The Amsterdam team posted a video on Twitter that showed its large silver trophy plate torched, melted down, and recast as small stars. The second part of the video showed the text “A Piece of Victory. A Piece of History. A Piece of Ajax”, followed by the announcement that a star weighing 3.45 grams was coming to each and every club’s season ticket holder.

“Previously, when we said ‘this title is for you’, we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are,” Van der Sar said.

Ajax secured their 35th championship and a Dutch double following the 4-0 victory over Emmen on May 2. Two weeks earlier, Ajax beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 to take away the cup crown.

Ajax played 30 of its 34 league games this season in front of an empty stadium.