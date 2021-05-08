The public prosecution service (OM) stated they have found no evidence of vote rigging by Thierry Baudet. The leader of the far right nationalist FvD party made claims in a YouTube video on February 25 that he would “arrange” proxies.

During a YouTube livestream, the party leader stated that he would make people who do not intend to vote but who support the FvD “enthusiastic to give proxies”.

According to the OM, Baudet did not personally incite anyone to sign over their ballot to someone else, nor was their a systematic attempt to manipulate voters into giving their vote as a proxy.

"Baudet has not approached or approached people personally to complete and hand in their voting pass. He hasn't put pressure on people to do that; the initiative to grant a proxy also lies with the voter after his speech. Moreover, it was a one-off broadcast and there is no question of systematic acts," the OM wrote in a statement.

The reports of the violations of the Elections Act will not lead to a prosecution at this time, the OM concluded.