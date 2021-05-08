The northeast of the Netherlands will remain sunny Saturday morning before clouds from the southwest will cover the sunrays.

Showers are expected across the country on Saturday, according to the KNMI. In the evening, the rain is said to stop in the northeast. Overall, there is an 80 percent chance of rain tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 11 degrees Celsius during the day in the northern coastal area with a strong breeze expected near the Ijsselmeer.

In the south, temperatures can reach up to 16 degrees while the south- to southwest wind will remain moderate.

During the night, temperatures are expected to drop down to two degrees Celsius.

Showers are predicted to continue in parts of the country on Sunday and next week. Starting on Sunday, temperatures will begin to increase giving hope that summer is indeed around the corner.