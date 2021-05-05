Paris Saint-Germain midfielders Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti have accused Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers of insulting PSG’s players during their Champions League loss to Manchester City. Kuipers allegedly said "fuck you" and "fuck off" to three PSG’s players during the game on Tuesday, according to multiple reports on the match.

“He said 'fuck off' to Paredes. We are always talking about respect. But if we say something like that on the field, we will be suspended for three or four games,” said Ander Herrera.

“He said 'fuck you' to me twice," Veratti added. "Of course, I also talk a lot with the referee in the field, but you will never hear me say something like that,” he added.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he was not aware of the incident, but did not want to question the allegation of his players. "I believe what my players have told me. If this is true, UEFA may have to investigate," he argued.

Newspaper AD noted that Kuipers also has a history with Neymar, the Brazilian star who plays for PSG. Neymar repeatedly criticized and protested to Kuipers during Brazil's difficult match against Costa Rica during the 2018 World Cup, including at halftime.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card to Angel di Maria were handed out by the Dutch referee during the tension-filled game in Etihad Stadium in Manchester. PSG lost 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, losing the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Tubantia, a newspaper which covers the Twente region where Kuipers is from, also reviewed international reports of the match, and said the consensus was that PSG acted like sore losers and "spoiled toddlers" on Wednesday night.