Six homes in an apartment complex in Vaals, Limburg, were evacuated Tuesday morning after a firework bomb detonated. The explosive was thrown in through a mail slot. No one was injured in the incident, police confirmed.

The police received a report of the blast on the Prins Bernhardstraat in Vaals on Tuesday at around 2 a.m. The homes were then cleared because it remained uncertain whether the firework bomb had completely exploded. The Ministry of Defense's specialist explosives disposal team was then asked to investigate.

According to one of the residents of the complex, the blast severely damaged the front stoop of the building. "All the mailboxes were gone. There was glass and debris everywhere," she told 1Limburg.

The area surrounding the apartment complex was searched by the police and temporarily closed off.

The police are also looking for witnesses or people who may have surveillance camera or dash cam footage of the incident.