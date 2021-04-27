Police in the northeastern province of Overijssel confiscated 33 roosters and 14 hens which were believed to be used for cockfighting matches. The animals were found after an anonymous tip was called in about seven months ago>

There were no suspects in custody on Monday after the April 21 raid of a shed in Laag Zuthem. “We are currently investigating whether fighting actually took place and we do not rule out the possibility of arresting suspects for this,” police said in a statement.

“Not only were chickens found, but also various items that are generally used for illegal cockfighting.” The animals were checked by a veterinarian and taken to a shelter.

Police said the anonymous tip was submitted via the phone number 144, a hotline to report cases of animal distress to authorities. The country’s animal welfare inspectorate collaborated with police on the investigation.