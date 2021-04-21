The body of a 27-year-old canoeist who missing since April 10 was found Tuesday night on the shore of the Wolderwijd, a lake separating the provinces of Flevoland and Gelderland. The police confirmed on Wednesday that the man died in a 'fatal accident' but remained reluctant to publish more information regarding the circumstances under which the death occurred.

The body is said to have been found near the marina at Strand Horst in Ermelo, Gelderland, the missing man's hometown. He was last seen the night of April 9 when he went out on the water.

His canoe was found empty in the fairway the next morning by a local resident who reported it to the police. National underwater search team LTOZ used sonar boats to try finding the man after his canoe was spotted. Search efforts continued on the island of De Zegge but without success.

Fire brigades, and the Elburg division of the Dutch water rescue organization KNRM also participated in the search. Police dogs were used to try to detect the missing man's scent.

On Tuesday, the police announced the end of the search and explained it was unrealistic to think that the man could still be alive. Those suspicions were confirmed Tuesday night when the body was found.