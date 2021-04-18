During the holiday pilot on the Greek island of Rhodes, eight Dutch travelers had to be quarantined. Four of them may have contracted the virus, and their roommates also had to be quarantined. On Sunday, all travelers but one were released.

All 188 Dutch participants and tour guides were tested on Friday. The result was negative for 184 of them, but no definitive answer can be given on four. "The Greek doctor has indicated for four PCR tests that the tested values ​​were at a certain limit in order to give a definitive negative result," said organizer Sunweb.

The four were tested again on Saturday. On Sunday morning, seven travelers were allowed to end their quarantine. One Dutch tourist still remains in quarantine.

They quarantined separately from each other in a separate wing of the hotel. "As a precaution, the roommates of these four participants are also quarantined in their own hotel room until the results are known," said Sunweb.

Holiday experiment

The pilot by the cabinet and the travel industry should provide insight into how we will soon be able to enjoy a safe and responsible holiday again. The first group left last Monday.

People participating in the pilot must have tested negative before the trip starts. They spend a week at a resort that they are not allowed to leave. There are no other guests there. They are tested again before the return trip and must be quarantined when they return home. If they test negative after five days, that quarantine ends.