A serious collision between a tram and a passenger car in Nieuwegein near Utrecht caused at least one injury on Saturday. The driver of the car has been taken to the hospital. Tram traffic on the route is expected to be suspended for the rest of the weekend.

The accident took place on the tram level crossing on the Koekoekslaan in Nieuwegein near the St. Antonius Hospital. The tram derailed at the front and partly ended up on the car, a photographer reports on the spot.

As far as is known, a trapped driver was removed from the car by firefighters and handed over to the ambulance service. The ambulance took the victim to the hospital in Utrecht. A trauma helicopter landed for medical assistance.

The tram driver and a number of passengers were released with a fright, reports RTV Utrecht. For the time being, buses are being used on line 61.