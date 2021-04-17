Quinten T., a 21-year-old from Den Bosch, was sentenced to ten months in prison on Friday for public violence during the curfew riots in Den Bosch on January 25. He is the first suspect to be sentenced for rioting after the curfew rule was implemented at the end of January.

Five months of the sentence are mandatory, the rest could be suspended if T. upholds conditions imposed on him by the court. The man is also required to pay 20 thousand euros in damages. On security footage he could be seen kicking a windowpane, trespassing into shops and stealing cans of soda.

T. has a lengthy criminal record including theft and burglary convictions. He was on probation at the time of the riots. Quinten claimed he acted in the heat of the moment. “I got very carried away. I think it was impulsive behavior. I’ve started coaching to get it under control”, he said to Omroep Brabant.

T. was in pre-trial custody since January 25. That time in jail will apply against his sentence.

Ceb A., a 21-year-old man from Rosmalen was also sentenced to five months in prison, including two which could be conditionally suspended. Ibrahim B. was handed a sentence of 175 days, and was released from custody. He already served 55 days, and the other 120 days were made conditional by the court.

More than 200 people took part in the riots in the center of Den Bosch on January 25. For one and a half hours they destroyed bikes, cars, street furniture and looted stores. Dozens of suspects were arrested, primarily for breaking the curfew law.