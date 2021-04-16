Friday morning started with sunny weather for most of the country. In the east and southeast, there are more cloud fields emerging, and it is a bit more gloomy than in the rest of the country. The weather will warm up a bit for four days straight.

The maximum temperature Friday will be around 12 degrees Celsius with a weak to moderate wind, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. In the afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The cumulus clouds will develop regionally mostly in the south and southeast of the country. The north and northwest will continue to enjoy the sunny weather later on.

On Friday evening it will clear up gradually and next night it will be clear in most places, but cloud fields can still occur in the east and southeast. A local fog bank can form in the north. The lowest temps could near zero degrees, but slippery conditions are not expected, according to Weeronline.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny in many places but cumulus clouds could form in the course of the morning. In the afternoon sun and cumulus clouds will alternate. The east may see cloud fields from Germany, making it less sunny there but it will stay dry everywhere nevertheless.

The temperature is expected to rise to 10°C on the coast and to 14°C inland. The north wind is moderate and strong along the coast.

Sunday will be warmer but less sunny, with highs up to 15 and lows down to two. The wind will reduce down even further on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures set to peak at a nice 17 degrees.

There will be little chance of rain through the early part of next week, and temperatures overnight could fall to four degrees Celsius.