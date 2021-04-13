The fasting month of Ramadan starts today for approximately one million Muslims in the Netherlands. For the second year in a row, the holiday's observation is affected by national coronavirus measures in place. The CMO, an association representing 380 Dutch mosques, has called on Muslims to celebrate Ramadan at home.

During the one-month-long holiday, Muslims are not allowed to eat and drink anything between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is normally celebrated with large gatherings of friends and families when the fast is broken in the evening with a meal.

A few weeks ago reports were received that some mosques in the country had plans to admit worshipers before the 10 p.m. curfew start so that they could spend the night in the building. The CMO urged against the practice.

CMO board member Saïd Bouharrou said he expected that the Muslim community will adhere to coronavirus measures and the curfew, as they did last year and he does not foresee any problems. He called people to observe the holiday in a small family circle, RTL Nieuws reported.

"Ramadan is fun and good food, but that is not the essence. It is also a moment of reflection" Bouharrou said.