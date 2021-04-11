The new Kindertelefoon hotline Alles oké? opened this week to give people aged 18- to 24-year-olds a new outlet to talk about their problems. Young adults can call the hotline if they feel like they need to speak to someone outside of their own circle.

Calling is free, anonymous and no topic is off-limits, and conversations can also be held in an online chat. The Kindertelefoon received continuously more signs that young adults are struggling with mental health problems such as loneliness and depression.

“It is extremely important to talk about this”, the director of Kindertelefoon, Roline de Wilde, says to RTL Nieuws. According to her, there is high demand for a support hotline dedicated to young adults.

“Young adults have been harshly impacted by the coronavirus restrictions: their whole social live have been put on hold for more than a year now”, De Wilder explains. “Internships could not go through, some lost their jobs and social contacts have been limited to a minimum.”

Nearly 100 specially trained volunteers are prepared to take calls for Alles Oké. “These volunteers are trained to listen without judging. It can already be a great relief to get a story off your shoulders. If you like, they can also help come up with a solution. But that is your choice.”

The hotline can be reached seven days a week from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. by calling 0800-0450, or by using the chat feature on the Alles oké? website.