Part of the cabinet will meet today in the Catshuis, the Prime Minister's official residence, to talk to epidemiologists and medical experts. There will be the head of the Dutch public health agency RIVM, Jaap van Dissel. According to insiders, talks of relaxations of the corona measures are on the table, but according to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), there are concerns that these will come too soon because the pressure on healthcare is still increasing.

This week, it was leaked that the cabinet wants to reopen the terraces on 21 April and to lift the curfew if the figures allow it. The cabinet also wants students in higher education to be able to attend lectures again physically. They must then be tested in advance and adhere to the corona rules, such as keeping a distance of 1.5 meters.

More may also be possible for shops, but insiders were more likely to doubt whether this relaxation will reach the finish line. They also pointed out that shops can already receive customers by appointment or have items picked up.

On Tuesday, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge will hold a press conference again. They will then outline a plan to reopen society gradually. De Jonge warned on Friday in the RTL program BEAU for too much optimism. He did not want to anticipate Tuesday's decision-making. "But I would like to add that we are not going to do stupid things for healthcare."