An 80-year-old woman from Volendam (Noord-Holland) is suspected of arson. Allegedly, the woman set fire to a house in her hometown on Saturday morning. The two occupants of the house were injured.

According to the police, the victims are about the same age as the suspected woman. They had inhaled smoke and were taken to the hospital.

The 80-year-old is a local of the town and was arrested after a witness report. The fire in the house on the Burgemeester van Baarstraat broke out around 7 a.m. About an hour later, the fire department reported that the fire had been put out.

The police are still investigating the incident, as the motive of the 80-year-old is not yet clear.