Over 15 thousand people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection over the past two days, including 7,716 reported by the RIVM on Friday. Earlier in the week, the public health agency said that the reduction in infections around the Easter could be short-lived as a brief holiday dip.

The Friday infection total pushed the seven-day moving average up for the first time in over a week. The average stood at 6,788 on Friday. While that was nine percent lower than a week ago, the average was still about fifty percent higher than a month ago.

For the second day in a row, over four hundred infections were reported in Rotterdam alone. That city's moving average has gone up to 329, higher than any other municipality in the country.

The Covid-19 hospital patient total also fell for one percent for the second straight day. There were 2,495 patients with the coronavirus disease in treatment on Friday afternoon, including 1,711 in regular care, down by a net total of 16.

Intensive care units also saw their total fall by 14 patients to 784. The ICUs posted their first single-day fall in five days, but the acute care total was still 11 percent higher than last Friday.

New Covid-19 patient admissions remained high, with over three hundred admitted over the past 24 hours for the third straight day. The 307 patients admitted since Thursday afternoon include 45 who were moved into intensive care. The seven-day average stood at 284.

The RIVM also reported the most Covid-19 deaths in a single day since March 23. The agency said it learned of 41 such deaths, bringing the average up to 23.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection 1,334,771 times. The RIVM has reported a total of 16,731 Covid-19 deaths, though that figure was likely to be far higher.