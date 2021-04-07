Residents of the Netherlands spent more time outside between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. since the curfew was moved forward by one hour last week. On Wednesday and Thursday, which were also impressively warm days, about three times more people were outside, De Telegraaf reported based on research from the NVP.

The NVP, or Dutch Relocation Panel, now tracks the movement of 8,000 people daily via an app, and thousands more with less frequency. The NVP found that 6 percent of the panel members were remained outdoors between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. In comparison, this percentage was nearly three times smaller just a week earlier, when curfew started at 9 p.m.

Public transportation also became busier after 9 p.m., public transit chip card operator Translink reported. On Wednesday and Thursday during the last week of the "early" curfew, an average of more than 15,000 people checked in with their public transport chip card on a train, bus, tram, metro or ferry between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Just a week later, when the curfew started an hour later, that number nearly tripled.

There were considerably more cars on the motorways across the country too, according to figures from the National Road Traffic Data Portal (NDW). On Wednesday last week during the extra hour before curfew, an average of 179 cars drove on busy roads, more than double compared to a week earlier.