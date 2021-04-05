About 250 goats were killed when fire swept through a commercial farm in Achterveld, Gelderland on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 5:59 a.m. at the farm on the Grote Fliertweg, and records show the alarm was quickly scaled up to a “large fire”, with dispatchers sending emergency crews from around the region.

The stable where the goats were held was believed to be completely destroyed. “We fear a large number of goats died”, the local fire department tweeted. Local media outlet Omroep Gelderland said the business was allowed to house up to 700 goats, with authorities believing that bout 35 percent of them were killed.

There were also multiple vehicles in the stable which sustained considerable damage due to the fire. The thick smoke from the fire led firefighters to issue warnings to area residents, telling them to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters brought the fire under control around 8:45 a.m.